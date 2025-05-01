Problem 15
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 3π/4 radians, t = 8 sec
Problem 17
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 3.871 radians, t = 21.47 sec
Problem 19
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 2π/9 radian , ω = 5π/27 radian per min
Problem 21
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
r = 12 m , ω = 2π/3 radians per sec
Problem 23
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
v = 9 m per sec , r = 5 m
Problem 25
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
v = 12 m per sec, ω = 3π/2 radians per sec
Problem 27
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
r = 6 cm, ω = π/3 radians per sec, t = 9 sec
Problem 29
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
s = 6π cm, r = 2 cm, ω = π/4 radian per sec
Problem 31
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
s = 3π/4 km, r = 2 km, t = 4 sec
Problem 36
Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.
a gear revolving 300 times per min
Problem 2a
Work each problem.
Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?
3
Problem 2b
Work each problem.
Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?
4
Problem 2c
Work each problem.
Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?
-2
Problem 2d
Work each problem.
Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?
7
Problem 3.35
Find each exact function value.
tan π/3
Problem 3.4
Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/6 radian. Let n represent any integer.
Problem 3.5
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π .
45°
Problem 7
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.
175°
Problem 9
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.
800°
Problem 11
Convert each radian measure to degrees.
5π/4
Problem 13
Convert each radian measure to degrees.
8π/3
Problem 15
Convert each radian measure to degrees.
-11π/18
Problem 37
Find each exact function value.
sin ( ―5π/6)
Problem 39
Find each exact function value.
csc ( ―11π/6)
Problem 41
Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.
tan 1 or tan 2
Problem 43
Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.
cos 2 or sin 2
Problem 45
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sin 1.0472
Problem 47
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. cos (-0.2443)
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
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