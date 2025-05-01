Problem 23
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2. Panama City, Panama, 9° N, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 40° N
Problem 24
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
Farmersville, California, 36° N, and Penticton, British Columbia, 49° N
Problem 25
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
New York City, New York, 41° N, and Lima, Peru, 12° S
Problem 26
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
Halifax, Nova Scotia , 45° N, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, 34° S
Problem 41
Distance Traveled by a Minute Hand Suppose the tip of the minute hand of a clock is 3 in. from the center of the clock. For each duration, determine the distance traveled by the tip of the minute hand. Leave answers as multiples of π . 30 min
Problem 43
Distance Traveled by a Minute Hand Suppose the tip of the minute hand of a clock is 3 in. from the center of the clock. For each duration, determine the distance traveled by the tip of the minute hand. Leave answers as multiples of π . 4.5 hr
Problem 49
Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5. r = 29.2 m, θ = 5π/6 radians
Problem 51
Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.
r = 30.0 ft, θ = π/2 radians
Problem 53
Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.
r = 12.7 cm, θ = 81°
Problem 55
Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.
r = 40.0 mi, θ = 135°
Problem 57
Work each problem. See Example 5. Angle Measure Find the measure (in radians) of a central angle of a sector of area 16 in² a circle of radius 3.0 in.
Problem 59
Work each problem. See Example 5. Irrigation Area A center-pivot irrigation system provides water to a sector-shaped field as shown in the figure. Find the area of the field if θ = 40.0° and r = 152 yd.
Problem 61
Work each problem. See Example 5. Arc Length A circular sector has an area of 50 in² . The radius of the circle is 5 in. What is the arc length of the sector?
Problem 7
Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.
Problem 9
Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.
Problem 11
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = π/2
Problem 13
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = 2π
Problem 15
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = ―π
Problem 17
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. sin 7π/6
Problem 19
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
tan 3π/4
Problem 21
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
csc 11π/6
Problem 23
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. cos (―4π/3)
Problem 25
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
cos 7π/4
Problem 27
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
sin (-4π/3)
Problem 29
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
sec 23π/6
Problem 31
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
tan 5π/6
Problem 33
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. sin 0.6109
Problem 35
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. cos (-1.1519)
Problem 37
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. tan 4.0203
Problem 39
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. csc (―9.4946)
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
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