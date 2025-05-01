Problem 58
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
5
Problem 60
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
3.06
Problem 61
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
0.3417
Problem 62
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
9.84763
Problem 63
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
-5.01095
Problem 67
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/3
Problem 69
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan π/4
Problem 71
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sec π/6
Problem 73
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/2
Problem 75
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan 5π/3
Problem 77
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin 5π/6
Problem 79
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
cos 3π
Problem 81
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-8π/ 3)
Problem 83
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-7π/ 6)
Problem 85
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan (-14π/ 3)
Problem 90
Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/2 radians. Let n represent any integer.
Problem 92
Through how many radians does the minute hand on a clock rotate in (a) 12 hr and (b) 3 hr?
Problem 1
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the exact length of each arc intercepted by the given central angle.
Problem 2
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the exact length of each arc intercepted by the given central angle.
Problem 3
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the radius of each circle.
Problem 4
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the radius of each circle.
Problem 5
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the measure of each central angle (in radians).
Problem 6
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the measure of each central angle (in radians).
Problem 7
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the area of each sector.
Problem 8
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the area of each sector.
Problem 13
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 12.3 cm , θ = 2π/3 radians
Problem 15
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 1.38 ft , θ = 5π/6 radians
Problem 17
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.
r = 4.82 m , θ = 60°
Problem 19
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.
r = 15.1 in. , θ = 210°
Problem 21
Concept Check If the radius of a circle is doubled, how is the length of the arc intercepted by a fixed central angle changed?
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
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