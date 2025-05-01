Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
(−∞,72)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),\(\frac\)72\(\right\))(−∞,27)
a
(−∞,72]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),\(\frac\)72\(\right\)](−∞,27]
[72,∞)\(\left\)[\(\frac\)72,\(\infty\]\right\))[27,∞)
(72,∞)\(\left\)(\(\frac\)72,\(\infty\]\right\))(27,∞)
Master Linear Inequalities with Fractions & Variables on Both Sides with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{xx | 14 ≤ xx < 26}
Express the given interval in set builder notation and graph.
(−∞,0](−∞, 0]
{xx | x≤7x\(\le\)7}
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
13(x+1)≥15(3+2x)\(\frac\)13\(\left\)(x+1\(\right\))\(\ge\]\frac\)15\(\left\)(3+2x\(\right\))