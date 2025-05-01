Algebra and Trigonometry
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(−∞,7]
[−∞,7]
(−∞,7)
[7, ∞)
Master Linear Inequalities with Fractions & Variables on Both Sides with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{xx | 14 ≤ xx < 26}
Express the given interval in set builder notation and graph.
(−∞,0](−∞, 0]
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
2x+12>192x+12>19
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
13(x+1)≥15(3+2x)\(\frac\)13\(\left\)(x+1\(\right\))\(\ge\]\frac\)15\(\left\)(3+2x\(\right\))