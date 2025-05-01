Algebra and Trigonometry
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SAA,a=6.69,b=22.4,C=105°SAA,a=6.69,b=22.4,C=105\(\degree\)SAA,a=6.69,b=22.4,C=105°
ASA,a=6.69,b=22.4,C=105°ASA,a=6.69,b=22.4,C=105\(\degree\)ASA,a=6.69,b=22.4,C=105°
ASA,a=5.38,b=1.61,C=105°ASA,a=5.38,b=1.61,C=105\(\degree\)ASA,a=5.38,b=1.61,C=105°
SAA,a=5.38,b=1.61,C=105°SAA,a=5.38,b=1.61,C=105\(\degree\)SAA,a=5.38,b=1.61,C=105°
Master Solving SAA & ASA Triangles with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Use the Law of Sines to find the length of side aa to two decimal places.
Use the Law of Sines to find the angle BB to the nearest tenth of a degree.
An engineer wants to measure the distance to cross a river. If B=30°B=30\(\degree\), a=300fta=300\(\operatorname{\mathrm{ft}\)},C=100°C=100\(\degree\) find the shortest distance (in ft\(\operatorname{ft}\)) you’d have to travel to cross the river.