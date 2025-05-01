Algebra and Trigonometry
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Master Solving SAA & ASA Triangles with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Use the Law of Sines to find the angle BB to the nearest tenth of a degree.
Classify the triangle, then solve: A=60°,B=15°,c=6A=60°,B=15°,c=6.
An engineer wants to measure the distance to cross a river. If B=30°B=30\(\degree\), a=300fta=300\(\operatorname{\mathrm{ft}\)},C=100°C=100\(\degree\) find the shortest distance (in ft\(\operatorname{ft}\)) you’d have to travel to cross the river.