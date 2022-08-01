Balancing Redox Reactions

So balancing a typical chemical reaction is pretty simple. We look at the number of elements on each side of the chemical reactions and then we place new coefficients in front of each compound. Now, when it comes to balancing a redox reaction though, there's a lot more steps that are necessary to get our final balanced reaction. So here we're gonna learn how to balance redox reaction in acidic solutions as well as basic solutions. Now, if we're in an acidic environment, these are the steps that we do 1st. 1st we write the equation into two half reactions. Step two we balance elements that are different from oxygen and hydrogen. First then we balance oxygen's by adding water and balance hydrogen is by adding H plus. At this point we need to balance the overall charge by adding electrons to the more positive side of each half reaction. Then both half reactions must have an equal number of electrons if they have different number of electrons in each half reactions, you may have to multiply one or both. Half reactions by values so that they have the same number of electrons in both. From there we combine the half reactions and cross out the reaction intermediates. Now, when it comes to balancing in a basic solution, we follow the first six steps as we would up above. But then we add 1/7 step. In the seventh step, we say we balance remaining H plus by adding an equal number of o h minus ions to both sides of the overall chemical reaction. Now that we've looked at these rules, we'll take a look at the example that we have down here. So we're just gonna go straight into this example guys and we have to balance this redox reaction in an acidic environment. So we're going to say here that we're gonna break it up into two half reactions. So bromine goes with bro, mean and manganese goes with manganese. So our two half reactions are B R minus, gives us B. R. Two, and M. N. 04 minus gives us M. N. Two plus. First we balance elements different from oxygen and hydrogen. We have one br here but to be ours here so we're gonna put it to next we have one manganese and one manganese. So that's already tied and that's balanced. Next we balance oxygen by adding water. We have no oxygen in this first half reaction here here we have four oxygen's and on this side we have none. So I'm gonna add four waters. Then we balance out hydrogen by adding H Plus here we have no hydrogen at all on either side here we have four times two which gives me eight hydrogen. So I put eight H plus here. Now we have to balance overall charge. And actually we put the two here uh to give us two BRS on both sides, we balance out overall charge. So this is two times negative one which is negative two Over here, this is neutral. So this is zero. Alright then we have eight times plus one which is plus eight minus one Gives us Plus seven overall for this side of the half reaction. Then water here is neutral. So don't so just ignore it And then this is plus two. Alright, we balance overall charge by adding electrons to the more positive side. So on this first half reaction, this side that has an overall charge of zero is more positive. I have to add enough electrons to this side here so that it has the same overall charge as this side here. So I'd have to add two electrons. So now both sides are -2 Over here. This side is more positive at Plus seven. I need to add five electrons so that it has an overall charge of plus two. Just like this side here has an overall charge of plus two. Notice your electrons do not equal each other, one is two and one is five. We say that the lowest common multiple that they share is 10. So that means I multiply this here by five And this here by two. So what I get at this point is 10 BR gives me five br two plus 10 electrons. And then here we're gonna have to permanganate ions plus 16 H plus plus 10 electrons Gives Me two, Manganese, two ions plus eight waters. So everything that multiplied by to cancel out intermediate things that look the same except once a product. And when the reactant, your electrons are supposed to always completely cancel out from this, that those are our only intermediates that we have, that we can cancel out. So bring down everything else. So this here represents our balanced chemical equation in an acidic environment. So just remember when it comes to balancing a redox reaction, there's a lot of steps necessary to do that. Remember the sequence that we took in order to balance any redox reaction you come face to face with. So keep practicing, you'll be able to do this really quickly, as long as you remember the sequence of steps necessary.

