Basic Redoxs Calculations 3

So here it states in the following reaction, one mole of zinc solid plus one mole of copper, two sulfate react in order to produce one mole of zinc sulfate plus one mole of copper solid here? It asks, what is the maximum energy produced when 15 g of zinc is completely reacted in a zinc copper electrochemical cell that has an average cell potential of 1.10 volts. Alright, so they're asking us for the maximum amount of energy here. This is equivalent to them asking what's the maximum amount of work that can be done? So what they're asking us to figure out is delta G. And here they give us the mass of zinc and they're giving us self potential. So they're giving us sl realize that the formula that connects delta G to e cell is delta G equals negative N times f times sl here we have to determine the number of electrons transferred. Well, here's ink is zero, but when it's here with sulfate it's plus two because sulfate is minus two. So that's two electrons transferred At the same time. Copper here has to be plus two and here at zero. So we have two electrons involved that are being transferred. So that means N is two. So we have two moles of electrons. We're gonna multiply it by Faraday's constant 9.647 times 10 to the four columns over moles of electrons. And then we're gonna multiply by my voltage. Remember Vault is equal to jules over columns. So that's equal to 1.10 jewels per cool. Um so what happens here is moles of electrons cancel out? Cool um cancel out. So all have jewels of electrons. So that comes out to negative 2.12 times 10 to the five jewels per mole. Now here's the thing, this is the answer when we're dealing with exactly one mole of zinc solid, but in the question, we're not dealing with exactly one mole of zinc solid. What we're dealing with is 15 g of zinc, which is less than one mole. So we're gonna do here is we're gonna take those 15 g, we're gonna convert them into moles. So we're gonna stay here for every one mole of zinc, The Masses, 65.409 g of zinc. So grams of zinc cancel out. Now I have moles of zinc And we're gonna stay here for every one mole of zinc. We found this value here. So it's negative 2.12 times 10 to the five jewels. So this council out with this. So we get at the end is negative 4.87 times 10 to the four jewels. So you can say here that we produce 4.87 times 10 to the four jewels as a result of dealing with just 15 g of zinc. Remember in this type of question, realize what variables are they giving us? And how are they connected together in terms of a formula. Knowing that part allowed us to determine what the energy released when it comes to one mole of zinc, realizing the question that we're dealing with less than a mole of zinc. So what would the new amount of energy be involved Now that you've seen this example? Move on to example, to look to see if you can answer it if you get stuck. Don't worry, come back and see how I approach example, too.

