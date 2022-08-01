Basic Redoxs Calculations 2

here. It says to calculate gibbs free energy under standard conditions for our reaction as well as our self potential. Under standard conditions for redox reaction with N equals four. That has an equilibrium constant of K equals 40.130 at 25 degrees Celsius. Alright, so here remember that N represents our moles of electrons. So we have four moles of electrons. And we're going to say here that the connection between our equilibrium constant K and r delta G of reaction under standard conditions is delta G of reaction equals negative R T L N K. So this involves utilizing the equation that we saw in the past to connect our equilibrium constant. K two delta G. So here R is negative 8.315 here or 8.314472 jewels over k times moles Temperature needs to be in Kelvin. So we're gonna add 73.15-25°C To give us 2 98 0.15 Calvin. And then we're gonna have Ln of K which is 0.130. Here are kelvin's cancel out. So our delta G value comes out to negative 3, 22.3 jewels over moles. So that's how we get our delta G in the beginning. Now we're gonna have to form a connection between delta G and our cell potential. So here the equation that connects them is delta G of our reaction equals negative N times f times E cell. So we're gonna input the value that we just got in terms of delta G, so negative 3, 22.3 jewels over moles Equals moles of electrons transferred which is four moles of electrons Times Faraday's constant, which is 9.647 times 10 to the four columns over moles of electrons. And we don't know what? S all is, that's what we're looking for. So divide out this portion here to isolate our sl so negative four moles of electrons And then 9.64, 7 times 10 to the four columns over moles of electrons on both sides. So when we work that out, we have multiple electrons cancel out. So here, what we're gonna have at the end for S. O. Is really in terms of jewels over coolants. So here this comes out to 8.35 times 10 to the negative four jules over columns. Remember jules over columns. Really just means volts. So this represents our self potential. So remember this question utilized questions um formulas that we've seen in the past in order to form a connection between these three different variables of your equilibrium constant. K Your gibbs free energy of the reaction. Under standard conditions and the cell potential of the reaction. Under standard conditions. Now that we've taken a look at this example, move onto the next one here, we're gonna apply stoke eom a tree to the whole idea of current were given 4.3 amps and some mass of copper. And from that we need to determine the amount of time that has elapsed. So attempt to do this on your own. But if you get stuck, don't worry, come back and see how I approach that same example to question.

