Basic Redoxs Calculations 1

here it states what happens to the current in a circuit? If a three volt battery is removed and replaced by a one volt battery? Now from the previous formulas that we've gone over, we know that current which is I equals your charge E divided by your resistance. R. Remember here that the units for our charge here would be cute and our resistance here would be in homes. So if we think about this, we have current Here. It's 3V Were not given a resistance which means our resistance is being kept the same in both cases. Um so here let's say our resistance is .50 OEMs. So when we worked that out, that would give us a current of six. Remember the units for current are cool items per second And now we've replaced it with one volt. Our resistance can stay the same. So 0.50 homes. And now that's two Cool ems per second. So we can see that our current has gone down and if this current were attached to a light bulb because the current has decreased, that light bulb would become dimmer because we've replaced it um from a three volt battery to a one volt battery. So those are the real world applications of changing the voltage connected to any type of electrical circuit. Now that we've seen this basic question. In terms of currents, let's take a look at example, two in the next question, attempt to do it on your own based on the formulas that I showed on the previous page. If you get stuck, don't worry, just come back and see how I approach that same exact example question.

Hide transcripts