Basic Redox

So recall that oxidation reduction reactions or redox reactions involves the transferring of electrons from one reactant to another. Now here in our equation we have lithium solid reacting with chlorine gas and in this process we produce lithium ion as well as two chloride ions. Now, remember when it comes to redox reactions, we have oxidation and reduction. To help us remember key concepts. In terms of those two words we use leo the lion goes remember leo means that we're losing electrons and therefore represent oxidation when you're losing negatively charged electrons. The species or element in this case is becoming more positive. That's because it's losing something negative. Now, what exactly about that element is becoming more positive? Well, it's oxidation number is becoming more positive As a result, we're gonna say here that if you are being oxidized then you represent the reducing agent or the reductive. In this case we have lithium solid in its natural state. So its oxidation number is equal to zero. Now, as an eye on its oxidation number is tied to its charge. So here would be plus one. So for lithium it goes from being zero to plus one. So its oxidation number has increased. Therefore it has been oxidized. Therefore it is the reducing agent or the reductive on the other side. When we gain electrons, we're gaining negative electrons. That means the species or the element in this case is becoming more negative as a result of this, the oxidation number decreases here. If you are being reduced, then you represent the oxidizing agent or the oxidant. In this case cl two gas. It's in its natural or elemental state, so its oxidation number is equal to zero. Now, as an ion, its oxidation number is tied to its charge. Each chloride ion is -1, so each chloride ion is -1 in terms of oxidation. Together, they would be minus two, we would say here that we said lithium was being oxidized, so it's losing electrons. It loses in this case, technically would lose two electrons, and chlorine itself would pick up those two electrons because each chlorine needs to gain an electron so each chlorine becomes a chloride ion. As you go deeper and deeper into redox reactions will talk about concepts such as self potential, the use of electrochemical cells as of as well as other concepts related to charge or voltage. Now that you've gotten down the basics of redox reactions, click on the next video and see the different types of variables tied to the transferring of electrons between react ints.

Hide transcripts