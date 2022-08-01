Balancing Redox Reactions Calculations

So here it says to balance the following redox reaction in acidic solution. Now first of all, when we take a look at this reaction, we have the presence of water realize here that if in your redox reaction you already begin with H plus O. H minus or water. That must mean those were added at some point while balancing the reaction. So it's best to just remove them. They'll get added back in later on as we're balancing the redox reaction. If they don't tell you what type of solution it's in and you see that H plus is present. That must mean that it's being balanced in an acidic solution. You would still ignore that H Plus and then proceed to balance it in an acidic solution. If it doesn't tell you what solution is it again? But you see the presence of O. H minus. That means it was balanced at some point within basic solution. So again you would remove the O. H minus and then balance it within basic solution. At the end the O H minus would reappear. So here we have chromium goes with chromium and then we have this oxygen connected to this oxygen. So we're gonna have cr 2072 minus giving us cr three plus for one half reaction and H 202 Giving us 02 for another half reaction. Remember we first balanced elements different from oxygen and hydrogen here we have two chromium here we only have one so we put it to here here we don't have anything different from carbon and from oxygen and hydrogen here So we just leave this alone for now. Next we're gonna balance oxygen's by adding water here we have seven oxygen's so I have to put seven waters here. Over here we have two oxygen's and two oxygen, so we're fine. Next balance out hydrogen by adding H plus so we have seven times two gives me 14 H Plus here I have two hydrogen is here. So I have to put two H plus here. Now balance our overall charge. So this is 14 times plus one is plus 14 -2. Gives me a plus 12 charge overall for this site. Then here water is neutral, so ignore. Then it's two times plus three is plus six overall for this side over here, it's neutral Here, it's two times plus one. So it's plus two add electrons are the more positive side and add enough electrons so that it has the same overall charge as the other side. So here we have plus 12, I add six electrons. So that this side becomes plus six overall, just like this side is plus six overall here, I put two electrons so that this side is zero just like this side is zero overall for charge. The number of electrons don't match. So I have to multiply this by three so that I have six electrons in this half reaction and six electrons in this half reaction. Now rewrite both half reactions and then cross out intermediates. So writing down everything And now here everything is getting multiplied by three. Now we can cancel out of intermediates. So the electrons must always totally cancel out all six of these, cancel out with six from here but we're still left with eight at the end and those are all of our intermediates. So bring down everything. So here would be are balanced redox reaction in an acidic environment. So that would be our final answer. So again remember they tell us to balance in an acidic environment so we balance it in a cynic environment. If H plus H minus or water already is already present, remove them because they'll get added back in once we finish balancing the redox reaction. If H plus is present from the very beginning, that means we're balancing in an acidic environment If o H minus is present from the very beginning, that means we're dealing with a basic environment. Remember these fundamentals to help you balance any redox reaction that you see now that you've seen this example, attempt to do the practice question. We haven't done a basic one yet. So you can at least balance it up to at least the acidic steps. The first six steps and then come back and see how I finish it off with step seven. Help balance it in a basic environment

