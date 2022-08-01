Basic Redoxs Calculations 3

So in this example it says determine the amount of time in minutes needed to produce 1.7 times 10 to the two watts from 1500 jewels of work committed. Alright, so they're giving us watts and we're talking about work, we know that those two variables are connected to power. So power equals work over time. We're gonna say here power using units of watts and a watt is equal to jewels per second. So that's 1.7 times 10 to the two jewels per second. And then we're gonna say here our work is 1500 jewels and we don't know what our time is, that's our X. All we have to do here is isolate X, which will give us seconds. So multiply both sides by X. So 1.7 times 10 to the two jewels over seconds, times X equals 1500 jewels, Divide both sides here by 1.7 times 10 to the two jewels per second Jules Counselor will have seconds. So x equals 8.82 seconds and then you just have to change seconds into minutes. So one minute Is equal to 60 seconds. So that gives me .147 Or .15 minutes. So that's the amount of time it would take. So just remember all the different formulas that utilize in some way. Um questions dealing with energy with current with charge. They are separate from each other but they are connected to each other in one way or another. As we saw an example too. So keep in mind the different formulas that you will have to utilize at some point, whether it's asking to solve for power for current or energy.

