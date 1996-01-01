Basic Redoxs Calculations 1

So here it says if the voltage of a T. E. Series enhanced balance has a 240 volt battery, what is the resistance in the circuit? If the current is 2400.80 amperes. Alright so we're asking to determine resistance. So are we have amperes which is just our current. So that is I. And then we have voltage here which is E. So our equation as before is I equals E. Over R. Rearranging this to isolate our by itself. We see that our equals my voltage divided by my current. So here we'll plug in our voltage of 240V divided by our current of 0.80 amperes. So that gives me 300 gems as my resistance. So that would be our example. Well that would be our answer in terms of this example. So just remember all we're doing here is using the law and just rearranging it to solve for the missing variable which in this case is resistance. Move on to practice question one where we're shown an image of a circuit but again, we're still basing this all off of homes law. So it's just solving for the missing variable based on the information provided

