Basic Redoxs Calculations 3

So here it states, a chemist weighing 110 lb, takes her NMR sample from the first floor to the second floor, which is 12 m up in 25 seconds. How much power has she generated? Alright, so power has two formulas involved. Power equals work divided by time. Or power equals voltage times current. Now, within this question, we make no mention of voltage. We don't talk about current at all. So we can't use the second formula. We're gonna have to utilize the first formula here. We're gonna say here that power equals work over time. We already know what our time is. It's 25 seconds. So we need to do now is we need to determine what our work will be. Work also has two formulas we can utilize. Work equals voltage times charge or we can say that work equals force times distance. Again, we don't make any mention of voltage. We don't make any mention of charge. So we can't utilize the first formula. We're gonna have to utilize this formula here. Work equals force times distance. So, bringing that down force will be in units of newtons and distance will be in meters. When you multiply those two together. That will give us jules as the units. All right now, in this question, I don't give us Newtons directly, but I do give us distance. We say that she's traveled 12 m up. So that's our distance traveled. What we need to do now is we need to determine what are newton's will be. Well, remember that one. Newton is equal to kilograms times meters over seconds squared. And we're gonna say here using Newton's second law of motion. We can say that force equals mass in kilograms times gravitational acceleration. So our mass here is 100 and 10 lbs. But we need that to be in kg. So we're gonna say here £110 times for every one kg, it's £2.205. So that's 49.8866 kg. Gravitational acceleration is 9.8 meters over seconds squared. So that's gonna give me 488.889 kg times meters over second squared. So that force represents my newtons. So that's 4 88.889 newtons. When we multiply those two together, that's gonna give me my jewels. So that comes out to being 586, jewels. So we just determined our work, take that and plug it in to find power. So 58586, jewels over 25 seconds. Gives me as my answer here. 2:34.7 and then we have jewels over seconds. That comes out to being wants. So she generates 234.7 watts of power by going from the first floor to the second floor. Now, this question was a bit tricky. It really, really involved us using different formulas in order to find our final answer. So realize here, we had to first utilize this formula that power equals work overtime. We already given work on already given time in 25 seconds. So that's the easy part. The hard part was determined what our work is to determine our work. We use this second equation. Work equals force times, distance, distance was given to us. Already, we have to determine what our forces force. To figure that out. We used Newton's second law of motion to figure out our force. Once we found that force in newtons, we plugged it in to determine our work. Once we determined our work, we plugged it into the power equation to figure out the watts of power generated by our chemists. So keep in mind the interconnectedness of these different formulas and how we can utilize them to help us determine a lot of different things in particular power for this particular question. Now that you've seen this example move on to the last example on this page attempted on your own. Once you do come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

