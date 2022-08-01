Basic Redox

with the concept of redox reactions. We have the transferring of an electron from one reacting to another. When we combine this idea with the use of electrochemical cells, we can have the transferring of an electron from one cell to another. This transferring of electrons helps in the generation of voltage. It also introduces terms such as current, um electrical charge as well as work. Now with these concepts, we have essential formulas that we're gonna have to use and apply to get the answers that we want. Now here, when we talk about electrical charge, realize that charge uses the variable Q. And the units for electrical charge are measured in columns. So capital C would represent our columns. Now we're going to say here that connected to charge connected to Coolum is Faraday's constant. So to figure out Faraday's constant, we have the charge of an electron which is 1.602 times 10 to the negative 19 columns times avocados number by moles in verse at the end. That gives us Faraday's constant. Which is 9.647 times 10 to the four columns over one mole of electrons. So this is the charge for one mole of electrons. Now here we're gonna say Q equals charge. It equals n times Faraday's constant. So here we have moles of electrons times Faraday's constant. one mole of electrons here on the bottom, your multiple electrons would cancel out. So that at the end you're charge would have units of columns here. We could also talk about electrical current for current. Use the variable I the unit for electrical current is in amperes or amps. Okay, so we can say a here represents the units for current. Now we're gonna stay here. That current equals charge. Which we said the units would be cool. Ums divided by time here, the units for a time would be in seconds. So what this is telling me is telling me that current is in units of amperes and an MP represents columns per second. So if you are given 25.0 amps, that would translate into 25 columns per one second. Next we have electrical voltage now with electrical voltage and we have a series of equations we can use. So here we can say the relationship between work and voltage can be expressed as work equals voltage, which is E times are charge Q. Now here, when it comes to voltage, the units for voltage, Our energy in terms of jewels divided by columns. And we already said earlier that charge uses the units of columns. So here, columns would cancel out. So work at the end would have units of jewels. Now, besides this equation, we can say that work, which is W equals force times distance. Here, force would be in units of newtons, which is n. And here distance would be meters. Now we can say that one Newton is equal to kilograms times meters over second squared. So here we have kilograms times meters over second squared distances meters So that would come out to kilograms times meters squared over seconds squared. All those units combined together equal one jewel. So whether we're utilizing this equation here for work or this equation here for work both give us jewels as the units for work. Next we have the relationship between gibbs free energy which is delta G. And electrical or electric potential. So here are electric potential which is B. E. Again our voltage. So here would say gibbs free energy equals negative end, which is your moles of electrons, times Faraday's constant, times your voltage. So here we'd have delta G equals moles of electrons times friday's constant which remember is cool um over moles of electrons and voltage. Remember we just said in the previous example dealing with work, that voltage is jules over columns. So most of electrons would cancel out. Cool um would cancel out. And you'd have jewels as your final units for gibbs. Free energy here as well. Now we also have Homes Law. OEMs Law. We're gonna say uses units for resistance. And that would just be OEMs or omega here we'd say that current again, we're dealing with current. So realize current can be found in more than one place. We have current here and we have current here. So here we say that our current which is I equals your voltage over your resistance. So that's this is just yet again, another equation we can utilize in order to help us determine what our current will be. Remember at the end, current would have units of columns per second. Now, power Finally here power represents work done per unit of time. We'd say that the units for power are in watts. So capital W. Here. So power equals voltage times current. We could also say that power equals work over time because we just said it's work done per unit of time. Work uses units of jewels, time seconds. So a one watt is equal to jewels per second. Here. Power also equals voltage times current. So there'd be jewels over seconds for voltage times our current which we said was cool um per second. So those would cancel and we get jules per second. So we could utilize this equation, help us determine power. Or we could utilize this equation here to help us determine power. So with some of these we have the same variable with more than one method to get to the answer for it. So just keep in mind that with redox reactions were talking about the transferring of electrons from point A to point B. This movement of electrons helps with the creation of voltage or electricity or charge. And with these concepts we have different formulas we can utilize to help give us numerical values. So keep in mind all the concepts we learned in terms of these equations and how they relate to redox reactions as we move further into determining the potential differences in electrochemical cells. these equations will come into play.

