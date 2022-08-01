Basic Redoxs Calculations 2

copper can be electro plated at the cathode of an electrolysis cell by the half reaction of copper two plus ion plus two electrons produces one mole of copper solid. Here we were asked, how much time would it take for 525 mg of copper to be plated at a current of 4.3 amperes. Alright, so we're looking for time, it doesn't specify if we want to find it in minutes, seconds, years etc. So here we're just gonna figure it out in terms of seconds. Now, remember an amp or an ampere represents the unit for current. And remember an ampere is equal to um charge per over time. So charge or columns over s for seconds. So 4.3 amperes represents 4.3 columns per second. We're gonna first start out with 525 mg of copper. Were they going to convert those milligrams of copper into grams of copper? So one mg of copper is equal to 10 to the negative three g of copper. So milligrams cancel out now we have grams of copper. We're next going to change those grams into moles. So one mole of copper, according to the periodic table weighs 63.546g for copper. And now that I have moles of copper, I can say for my equation that for every one mole of copper solid, we have two moles of electrons involved. So for every one mole of copper, from my balanced equation there are two moles of electrons involved, moles of electrons is really a part of Faraday's constant. So we're gonna say we have one mole of electrons and according to Faraday's constant, that's equal to 9.64, 7 times 10 to the four columns. Finally we have columns which can cancel out with these cool lumps, leaving us with seconds at the end. So we put 4.3 columns on the bottom, one second on top. So now we're gonna have seconds remaining Here, we're gonna get 3.7 times 10 to the two seconds involved. So this is a typical electrochemical question where we're tying charge current two story geometry in some way. Using the balanced equation, we see that the ratio is for every one mole of our solid metal, we have two moles of electrons involved. That comparison there is what allows us to find a way of connecting current to store geometry. Now that we've seen this example. Move on to the final question on this page where we have to determine molar mass of the metal from the question. Now realize what are the units for molar mass. That is key to answering the question correctly. Once you've attempted it, come back and see if you can match your answer with what I get. So good luck guys

