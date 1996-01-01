Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Fundamentals of Electrochemistry

Basic Concepts

Next Topic

Basic Redox Concepts

1

concept

Basic Redox

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Basic Redox

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Basic Redox Concepts Calculations

3

example

Basic Redoxs Calculations 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

example

Basic Redoxs Calculations 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Solve for the missing variable in the following circuit.

6
Problem

Solve for the missing variable in the following circuit.

7

example

Basic Redoxs Calculations 2

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8

example

Basic Redoxs Calculations 2

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
9
Problem

A metal forms the salt MCl 3. Electrolysis of the molten salt with a current of 0.700 A for 6.63 h produced 3.00 g of the metal. What is the molar mass of the metal?

10

example

Basic Redoxs Calculations 3

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
11

example

Basic Redoxs Calculations 3

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
12

example

Basic Redoxs Calculations 3

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Balancing Redox Reactions

13

concept

Balancing Redox Reactions

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
14

example

Balancing Redox Reactions Calculations

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
15
Problem

Balance the following redox reaction in basic solution.

Cr2O72– (aq) + SO32– (aq)  →  Cr3+ (aq)  +  SO42– (aq)

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.