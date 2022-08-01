Types of Uncertainty

So here we have to calculate the relative and percent relative uncertainty from the given problem. Here we have as our question 3.25 plus or minus 0.3. Remember the plus or minus 0.3 represents our absolute uncertainty. So to figure out our relative uncertainty, remember it's our absolute uncertainty divided by the measurement itself. So when we do that we're gonna get initially .009231 here. Um it's customary to just rounded here to just one sig fig So we'll get 10.9 as our relative uncertainty. Rewriting that would become 3.25 plus or minus 0.9 as our complete relative uncertainty. Now if we wanted our percent relative uncertainty we take that value that we just got multiply it by 100. So you have .9%. So our percent relative uncertainty would be 3.25 plus or minus 0.9%. What these numbers are saying is that we expect our calculation the correct value, the true value to be somewhere within this range. So our answer should be 3.25 for the measurement plus or minus 0.9% of that. So our actual value would be in the range of minus 0.9% of this. 3.252 plus 0.9% of that 3.25. It would last somewhere within that range. Now that you've seen these two examples, the one that we did up above and then this new one here. See if you can attempt to this practice question here. I'm asking for the absolute uncertainty. When we're given the percent relative uncertainty from the very beginning, I'll give you guys a hint, try to work backwards, do the exact opposite of all the steps that we've done and see if you can figure out what the absolute uncertainty is once you've done that, come back and take a look at how I approach that same question.

