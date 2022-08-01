Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations

here at States to students wish to prepare a stock solution for their lab experiment. Student A uses an un calibrated pipette that delivers 50.0 plus or minus 0.2 mls to deliver 200 mls to a container. Student B uses a calibrated pipette that delivers 40 plus or minus 400.1 mls to deliver 200 mls to a container. So we're asked to calculate the absolute uncertainty in each of their deliveries. All right. So the big thing here is one is using a pipette that is un calibrated while the other one is using one that is calibrated. This difference means that we're gonna have to take different approaches to get to our answer. So we're gonna say we have student a here and then we'll have students be here. All right. So if we're looking it's a student a we need to get to 200 mls. So that's our goal And we're doing it in multiples of 50. So we say to ourselves, okay, I would have to do it four times in order to get to 200 mls. So that's 50 plus or minus 500.2 mls And you add that four times. Okay? So then we add that four times this in. So adding that four times will get us to the 200 that we want plus last one. Alright? So we know that if we're adding The measurements that comes out to 200. And when it's uncanny braided, we don't do what we normally would to figure out the absolute uncertainty at the end because it's uncalculated. That means that my uncertainties are additive. That means I can just add them together. So we're just gonna do plus or minus 0.22 and add it to one another. So at the end that's gonna give me plus or minus 10.8 mls. So remember when it's uncalculated, we're gonna just add them together And student b though they are, it's a calibrated Pipat. So we're gonna have to do what we're normally going to do when adding up uncertainties with one another here. We're doing it in multiples of 40. Again, our goal is to get to 200. So we do 40 each time. That means we'd have to do it a total of five times in order to get to 200 mls, so it's 40 Plus or minus. And actually here for this answer following the real rules would actually be 200 because there's two decimal places here. Alright, so then we're adding all of these together, we have to do it five times. So adding it five times. Okay, so we have that. So we added that five times. Now, we know that In terms of the overall volume at the end, we know it's going to add up to 200 mls but then we have to determine what our overall absolute uncertainty will be. Remember when we're adding or subtracting to figure out our new absolute uncertainty. We're gonna take the square root. Take each one of these absolute uncertainties, square them and then add them all together. Okay, so adding them all up together gives me square root of 5.0 times 10 to the negative four, which just Comes down to .022361. As my new overall absolute uncertainty. And here it reduces down to .02. So because this has two decimal places in it, that means my final volume of 200 also has to have two decimal places in it. So here would be 200.0 plus or minus 0.2 mls. So what these two answers are showing us is that by calibrating your pipette, you decrease your absolute uncertainty, which means that you're going to get a final volume. That is closer to your desired amount of 200 mls when it's uncanny braided. There's much bigger variation in the final amount that you're going to get in that case would be plus or minus 2000.8. So it's four times of a difference in terms of your final volume. So again, out of these two students, student, b would be the more correct student because they they're using a calibrated pipette which helps us to get a final answer. That's closer to our true value of 200 mls. Now that we've seen this attempt to do the practice question that's left on the bottom, we've determined the volume of our two students but now we're asked to figure out the polarity. Remember polarity is just simply moles over leaders knowing that is the key to answering this question correctly. Also one more more more thing since its leaders and these are in middle leaders, you'd have to change these values into leaders. Remember that means you divide them by 1000. Both the measurement and the absolute uncertainty would be divided by 1000 so that this becomes leaders at the end. Put the put all those numbers together. Find out what the final answer will be if you're stuck. Don't worry, just come back and see how I approach this practice question.

