Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations 4

So here we're told a class a 250 millimeter volumetric flask has an uncertainty of plus or minus 2500.15 mL and a 50 millimeter volumetric pipette has an uncertainty of plus or minus 500.5 mL here, we're told if I fill a 250 ml volumetric flask to the line and removed 50 and 4 15 millimeter alec watts with a volumetric pipette, I should have 50 ml of solution remaining in the flask. What is the absolute and relative uncertainty in the remaining volume? Alright, so we're starting out with a total of 250 plus or minus 0.15 mls and we're subtracting 50 mL four times. So that means I'm just subtracting out 50 Plus or -105 middle leaders. And I'm just gonna do that over and over again, four times minus 50 plus or minus 0.5 mL minus 50 plus or minus 500.5 mL. So in this operation here we have subtraction that's being undertaken. Remember when it's subtraction or addition? In order to find our overall absolute uncertainty, we're gonna take the square root, we're gonna take each one of these uncertainties, square them and then add them all together. So keep adding them together. So when we add them all together, our total at this point would be .03-5. We take the square root of that. That's gonna give me .180278. So here we're gonna use our first significant figure, which is this one here, and because there's an eight next to it, it rounds up to two. So my absolute uncertainty, my total absolute uncertainty is plus or -12. So here this would be 50 plus or -12 metal leaders. So that's my absolute uncertainty. Now. To find my relative uncertainty, I would take my absolute uncertainty and divided by my measurement. So that gives me a .004 for my relative uncertainty. So at the end it would be 50 plus or -104 middle leaders as my relative uncertainty. So just remember what are the operations that are being undertaken within the question and then apply the rules that we've learned previously. Addition. Subtraction follow one set of rules, whereas multiplication and division follow another set.

