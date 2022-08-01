Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations

determine the absolute and relative uncertainty to the following addition problem. Since we have just simply addition here or if we have subtraction we don't have to worry about extra steps needed to get our final answers. So what we're gonna do here first is realize with our measurements when you're adding subtracting it's gonna be the least number of decimal places. But following the real role, the first digit in the absolute uncertainty will determine the last significant figure or digit in my measurement for now. When I said when I add these three numbers together, it's gonna give me 5.0 to 8, make that eight small because as of right now this has three decimal places, Two decimal places, three decimal places. So we're technically supposed to have two decimal places at this point. But again we don't know that for sure because we don't know the absolute uncertainty yet. So I'm gonna put this little eight here as being not significant as of yet. Now at this point we have to figure out what our new absolute uncertainty will be. So to do that we take the square root, we're going to square each absolute uncertainty and add them together. So when I square them all add them together it's gonna be square root of .0006. Then I take the square root of that number. So I'm gonna get .024495. Following the real rule, we're gonna say that the first significant digit within my absolute uncertainty represents the last significant digit for my measurement. So here it's in the second decimal place. Which means my measurement needs to have two decimal places because of that. I'm gonna use this eight here to round this to up to three. So my measurement with the absolute uncertainty at this point is 5.03 Plus or -102. But we're not done yet. We have to do it for the relative uncertainty. Now remember your relative uncertainty equals your absolute uncertainty divided by your measurement. So my absolute uncertainty is .02 Divided by my measurement of 5.03. So that's gonna give me .003976. Here. Our first sigfig significant digit is that three? It's next to a nine here which means we'll round this up to four. So here my measurement With its relative uncertainty is 5.03 plus or -104. So that would be my two answers. Not that we've seen this attempt to do the one that's here on the bottom. This one here is a mixture of both addition and subtraction. But keep in mind the rules that we've done so far when it comes to addition and subtraction for the propagation of our answer. Once you've figured out what the answers are, come back and take a look and see if your answers match up with my answers

Hide transcripts