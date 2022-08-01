Propagation of Uncertainty

So here for addition and subtraction. The uncertainty in our final answer is determined from each individual absolute uncertainty. So if we take a look here at section two, we have these three measurements. Now remember when we're adding or subtracting our final answer is the one with the least number of decimal places. So here this has two decimal places, Two decimal places, two decimal places. Which is why our answer here has two decimal places. But now we have to determine what the absolute uncertainty is right here. Which will be our uncertainty four because we already have these three initially. Now when it comes to addition and subtraction. So whether our units are adding the uncertainties are adding or whether the uncertainties are subtracting, it's the same basic method. We're gonna say that here, the uncertainty that we're looking forward equals the square root of each uncertainty squared added together. So for this example are three uncertainties are absolute uncertainties are 30.4 point 3.3. So we plug them into this formula. So 0.4 squared plus 0.3 squared plus 0.3 squared here right now would have the square root of 0.34. Initially When we plug that in we get what we get .058. Now this little eight here means that it is not a significant digit. Remember when it comes to the absolute uncertainty we're relying on the real rule. So we're looking at the first digit that's significant within the absolute uncertainty Here. I'm placing this eight here to let us know that the first significant digit in my absolute uncertainty is this five. But because that eight is there it's going to be rounded up to six. So we know that our measurement based on the least number of decimal places came out to 6.85. And then here we round up to six because this eight cause this five to get rounded up. So that's six. So going back on the real rule, we're gonna say here that this first significant digit within my absolute uncertainty happens in the second decimal place. That means that my measurement has to have two decimal places within it, which it does. So this is my final answer When we've done propagation of our answer, when it's dealing with addition and subtraction, let's say that that first digit happened in the third decimal place, That would mean that my answer would have to have three decimal places. So we'd have to put an additional number here. 6.850. But in this case it didn't so we didn't have to worry about it. But just remember the real rule, we look at the first significant digit in my absolute uncertainty to determine what decimal places in so we can determine how many decimal places my measurement will have at the end. So when it comes to addition and subtraction it's pretty straightforward. We take those uncertainties, we square them, we add them together, take the square root. Follow the real rule to get our final answer with multiplication and division, though it's a bit more strenuous more work involved in getting our final answer. So come back. Take a look at the next video and see how I go step by step to help us get the final answer when it comes to propagation of our answer, dealing with multiplication and division.

Hide transcripts