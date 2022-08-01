Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations 4

So class A 50 mil of your. It is certified by the manufacturer to deliver volumes within a tolerance I. E. Uncertainty of plus or minus 500.5 millimeters. They tell us the smallest graduations on the bureau are 0.1 mL. You use the bureau to titrate a solution adding five successive volumes to the solution. The following volumes were added. So here we have five different measurements for the amount of volume added to my total bure it by the bureau and it says what is the total volume added? And what is the uncertainty associated with this final volume? What we're gonna do here first is we're gonna add up all five of these measurements When we do that. That gives us a number of 30.80 ml for my total volume. But now we have to determine what the uncertainty is here. They're telling us that the manufacturer basically certifies that it's going to do it within this level of uncertainty. But here's the thing. The manufacturer certifying this does not mean that it is a calibrated bure it. Once you get the bureau in the lab you yourself have to calibrate it. So at this point because they're saying it's coming from the manufacturer we're assuming that this is an uncanny braided pipette or bure it. And remember when you're uncalculated that means you're gonna have systematic error. And when you have systematic error we find the uncertainty in a different way. All we do to find the uncertainty is we add up all the uncertainties from each one of the measurements. Each one of these measurements had an uncertainty of plus or minus 10.5 mls. Okay. Yeah. So here are all of our uncertainties and all we're doing here is we're just gonna add them all up. So that gives me a total of plus or minus 0.25 mL. So remember them saying that the manufacturer certifies this. Does that mean that it's calibrated yet? You get it in this form but then you yourself have to calibrate it later on because it's uncalculated. We have systematic error. And so we just add up all the uncertainties. So my final answer would be 30.80 plus or minus 0.25 middle leaders. If the bureau itself had been calibrated then we would have done we would have random error. And when we have random error we do the same process that we normally would do for addition and subtraction. We would have taking the square root and squared all of these uncertainties and added them up together and so on. And then that would have given us our total absolute uncertainty. But again, because the Bureau is on calibrated, it is not random error. It is systematic error. Which is pretty simple. We just add up all the uncertainties to get the total uncertainty at the end. So again, doing this gives us our final answer of 30.80 plus or minus 0.25 mL

