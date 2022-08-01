Propagation of Uncertainty

So when it comes to multiplication and division, like I said the steps much more in depth in terms of finding our final answer. So we're gonna say for multiplication and division we must first convert the absolute uncertainties into percent relative uncertainties. So here our values are 3.68 plus or minus 0.5 times 1.15 plus or minus 0.6, divided by 0.92 plus or minus 0.6. Here for our measurements, We see that the 3.68 has in it three significant digits or figures here. This one also has three significant figures. This one here has to at the moment our answer for our measurement will be 4.6 but again following the real rule that could change so it would be best to write out the whole answer for now and then round later on here we just put as 4.6 for simplicity sakes right now. Now here are uncertainty. We do not know. Remember when it comes to multiplication of our uncertainties or division of our uncertainties we have to change those absolute uncertainties into percent relative uncertainties. You would square them, add them together and take the square root of that answer. So here Remember to find our percent relative uncertainties. We first find our relative uncertainty. That would mean that we will take each absolute uncertainty and divided by its measurement. So we have .05 divided by 3.68 times 100 to make it a percentage. This absolute uncertainty divided by its measurement times 100. This uncertainty divided by its measurement times 100. As a result we have each one of these percent relative uncertainties again here um we're just keeping one sig fig in terms of our percent relative uncertainty. But here we put these little numbers here to say that there are not significant but based on what their values are, it could cause these numbers to round up around down. So here we bring those percentages down, we square them, Add them together. Doing that gives me 71.25% within this square root. Taking the square root of that gives me 8.4%. Now to find our absolute uncertainty, remember that would just be my percent relative uncertainty divided by 100 to get its decimal form then multiplied by its measurement. Doing that gives me my absolute uncertainty here. So here's my absolute uncertainty. Remember with the absolute uncertainty we're gonna say that the first significant digit here this night is not significant but it does cause this three to get rounded up to four. So remember following the real rule in the absolute uncertainty, the first significant digit in my absolute uncertainty determines the last significant figure within my measurement. So my first significant figure in my absolute uncertainty is in the first decimal place. So my final answer my measurement has to have one decimal place. So it's 4.6. So here this would be our measurement with our absolute uncertainty and our measurement with our percent relative uncertainty here. So again as before. When it comes to addition and subtraction, it's pretty straightforward. But when it comes to multiplication and division, we have to change our absolute uncertainties into percent relative uncertainties, then back to absolute uncertainties at the end. So it's quite a bit of work. But this is the method that we have to use for propagation of our answer depending on which operation we're doing. So as we delve deeper and deeper into these calculations, we'll move on from calculations to word problems. We have to keep in mind these different types of rules based on the operation being used.

