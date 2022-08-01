Types of Uncertainty

So as we've said before, we said that with any calculation there lies a level of uncertainty which we call experimental error. Now here we can talk even more specifically about certain types of uncertainties, we're gonna first say that absolute uncertainty represents the plus or minus value associated with any numerical calculation. So for example, we say a student delivers 25.0 plus or minus 0.2 mL of water to a mixture. In this case, the plus or minus value of 0.2 mls would be the uncertainty that would represent our absolute uncertainty within this calculation. Now we're gonna say besides our absolute uncertainty, we have our relative uncertainty. The relative uncertainty is the absolute uncertainty divided by the associated measurement. So here in this case are absolute uncertainty, we said again, is the plus or minus 0.2 Ml So that would go on top divided by our measurement, which is the 25 mls that would give us our relative uncertainty of 250.1 from there. We could also calculate our percent relative uncertainty. Now our percent relative uncertainty is just our relative uncertainty, multiplied by 100. So, going and multiplying our relative uncertainty by 100 gives us 1000.1% as our percent relative uncertainty. As we delve deeper and deeper into calculations dealing with uncertainties, it's gonna become instrumental that you remember these three different types of uncertainties and their usefulness for different types of calculations will undergo Now that we've seen this, we can attempt to do the example question that's left here on the bottom. So you can temp it on your own at first, but if you get stuck, just come back and see how I approach that same question.

