Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Experimental Error

Uncertainty

Uncertainty can be thought of as the range (+/-) that is associated with any given value.

Types of Uncertainty

Types of Uncertainty

Types of Uncertainty

Calculate the absolute uncertainty from the given problem.

6.77 (± 5.6%) 

Propagation of Uncertainty from Random Error

Propagation of Uncertainty

Propagation of Uncertainty

Propagation of Uncertainty

Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations

Determine the absolute and relative uncertainty to the following addition and subtraction problem.

8.88 (± 0.03) - 3.29 (± 0.10) + 6.43 (± 0.001) 

Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations

Determine the absolute and relative uncertainty to the following multiplication and division problem. 

1.12(±0.01) x 0.546 (±0.01) / 3.12(±0.02) x 1.12 (0.03)

Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations

Based on the previous example calculate the molarity value for each student if they dissolve 0.300 (± 0.03) moles of analyte. 

Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations 4

Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations 4

I am making a 0.1 M KCl (molar mass 74.551) solution for an experiment. To measure the mass of the KCl, I will use an analytical balance that is only accurate to ± 0.01 g. I place a piece of paper on the balance and set the tare to read 0.00. I then put the KCl on the balance until it reads 6.79 g. What is the uncertainty in this mass? 

The volume of the solution I am making is 2.5 L. To measure this volume I will use a large graduated cylinder that can measure volume to ± 10 mL. What is the absolute uncertainty in my concentration? 

