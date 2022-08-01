Propagation of Uncertainty Calculations

So here at states determine the absolute and relative uncertainty to the following multiplication and division problem. So here we have a mixture of multiplication and division. Remember when it comes to determining the uncertainties, we must first figure out what the percent relative uncertainty will be. Before we do that though, realize here that we have these values multiplying and being divided by 9.17. So at this point let's just write down what that would be. So when we multiply the two numbers and then divide by 9.17. On the bottom, we get 7.5201. We won't worry about the number of significant figures because remember we're gonna base our final answer on the real role when it comes to looking at our absolute uncertainty. All right. So we have at this .7.5201. Now we're going to deal with the absolute uncertainties that we have here. So remember we're first gonna figure out what our percent relative uncertainty will be. So we take each of those uncertainty and divide them by their measurements, then multiplied by 100 Here for this one we're gonna get .258732%. Which we just round 2.2 and then little 6% here, remember that six. There is just a placeholder uh within our calculations to avoid any types of rounding errors. Now, next we do the next uncertainty. We divided by its measurement of 8.9 to 1 times 100 Here. That's gonna give me a .22419%. Which we recreate as 0.2, sub 2%. And then finally we have 20.3 uncertainty divided by the measurement of 9.17 multiply that by 100 that's gonna give me 1000.327154%. Which we just decreased down to 0.33%. So we just figured out the percent relative uncertainty for each one now that we have that we can figure out what the overall percent relative uncertainty will be. So square root we're gonna square each percentage and add them together. So then when we do that, we're gonna get inside the parentheses, I'm inside the square root function square root of .2249%. Since we're running out of room. Guys, let me take myself out of the image. So square root of that gives me .474236%. Which we can just round 2.4 sub 7%. So what we just found here is our percent relative uncertainty. Now remember if that's our percentage, that means that our relative uncertainty, we take that number and divide it by 100 that would give us this value here. This number here would represent our relative uncertainty. And then if you multiply the relative uncertainty by the overall measurement that we got in the very beginning, that'll give us our absolute uncertainty. So here are absolute uncertainty would come out to being .035344. Following the real rule, we're gonna keep one digit here 0.4. So this will give us our absolute uncertainty. And because our we're going to say here, remember based on the real rule, we're going to say that the first significant digit within our absolute uncertainty represents the last significant figure um within our measurement. So basically because this has two decimal places, our measurement at the end, we'll have two decimal places. So here, if we wanted the full answer, we'd say 7.52 plus or -104 represents our measurement with the absolute uncertainty and then we'd say 7.52 plus or minus here, we're gonna round this up to five plus or minus 50.5 represents our relative uncertainty. So those are the steps that we need to take in order to figure out what our answer is. Any time we're given uncertainties and we're dealing with operations of multiplication and division. Now that you've seen this one attempt to do the practice one that's left here on the bottom of the page attempted on your own. Don't worry. Just come back look at the next video and see how I approach that same exact practice problem for now guys, good luck

