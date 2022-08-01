Reaction Quotient & Precipitation Calculations 1

So here's the question states what is the minimum ph at which iron to hydroxide will precipitate if the solution has a concentration for iron to ion equal to 0.583 molar here, we're told that the K. S. P. Of iron to hydroxide is 4.87 times 10 to the negative 17. Now this question here, although it's asking for precipitation, it's really piggy, backing off the idea of just the simple common iron effect of iron to ion. So we're gonna write the ionic compound we know here it's gonna form an equilibrium with its ions. So it's F. E. Two plus plus two hydroxide ions. So we're gonna have initial change equilibrium. We ignore the solid Here. This iron to hydroxide compound is not breaking up in pure water. But in fact the solution already comprised of iron to ion. So we have .0583 moller iron to ion. So that their represents the initial concentration. Here we're gonna see the initial concentration of hydroxide is zero. Since we don't have that common ion at all present in our a solution. So this is gonna be plus X. Plus two X 20.583 plus X plus two X. Here we're dealing with K. S. P. We're not dealing with Q. We dealt with you in the previous question because we had initial amounts for both of my products initially here because we only have one of them. It's just a simple common in effect that also encompasses a question dealing with a precipitate. So here K. S. P. Equals F. E. Two plus times O. H. Minus. And it'll be squared equal. So remember when we have an actual value we can ignore the variable. That's because the variable is gonna be such a small number. It's not gonna have a heavy impact on the Value we have here. So that's gonna be .0583 Times two X. Which is going to be squared And K. S. P. is 4.87 times 10 to the -17. Alright so here we're gonna have 0.583 so two X. Squared. So to become squared. So that's gonna become four and that's X. Squared. Then here we're gonna have we're gonna have this times four which is gonna give me 40.2332 times X squared, Divide both sides by .2332. So X squared is gonna equal to 0.8834 times 10 to the negative 16. We want the square root of both sides now so X. Here at this point equals 1.445 times 10 to the negative eight moller. Now they're asking us for the minimum ph realize here that ph is just the negative log of H plus concentration. What we have. That's similar to that is O. H minus. So we're gonna do here is we're actually gonna figure out what the concentration of O. H minus is first. So at equilibrium O. H minus equals to X. So plug in the X. That we just found. So that's gonna give me a concentration of 2.89 times 10 to the negative eight moller as the concentration of my hydroxide ion. If we know the concentration of hydroxide ion then we know P. O. H. By default because it's equal to the negative log of O. H minus. So that's negative log of 2.89 times 10 to the -8. So that's gonna give me 7.54. So that's my P. O. H. I don't want P. O. H. I want P. H. P. H equals 14 minus P. O. H. So it's 14 -7.54 which comes out to 6.46. So that that represents the minimum minimum ph at which a precipitate of iron to hydroxide can become a precipitate. Now realize here again we didn't use que in this question because we didn't have the initial concentrations of both of my products because of that this is just a common i in effect question to help us figure out the concentration in which we can get O. H minus and from that we can figure out ph eventually

