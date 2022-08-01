Solubility Product Constant

here it states which of the following compounds will have the highest moller saw inability in pure water. Now to determine which one has the largest smaller liability, What we should do first is determine how many ions does each ionic compound break up into. So first we have cobalt to hydroxide that will break up into when we work it out, we're gonna have one cobalt 2 ion Plus two hydroxide ions. So that's three ions total that we have here. Next we have strontium phosphate. So that's gonna break up into work it out three strong team ions Plus two phosphate ions. So so far we have three ions here. Five ions here. Next we have led to chloride that breaks up into lead to ion plus two chloride ions. So that's three ions so far. Next we have silver cyanide Which breaks up into one silver ion Plus one Cyanide Ion. So what do we have so far? Two ions there and then finally we have lead to sulfate, which breaks up into lead to ion plus sulfate ion. Alright, so let's look at the ones that have a number of ions in common. So we have first Cobalt two hydroxide and lead to chloride. They both have the same number of ions. So now we can look at their K. S. P. And determine which one is more. Um We'll have the higher Mueller sought ability. So here lead to chloride has a higher Ks. P value because it's 10 to the negative five. So that means that it's more soluble than cobalt to hydroxide would be because it's more soluble. That means going to have a larger moller Salyer bility. So automatically we know that C. Is greater than a. Next we look at silver cyanide and lead to sulfate because they both break up into two ions. Now comparing their Ks piece here, we're going to say that this is to the negative eight. Whereas this one's to the negative 17. So let two sulfate is more soluble. Therefore it's gonna break up more easily into its ions meaning it will have a higher moller cell viability. So this is out. So we have left are strontium phosphate led to chloride and lead to sulfate here. We can't just simply look at them and look at their K. S. P. S. Because they break up into a different number of ions. In this case we'll have to determine what our solar cell viability or X. Is for each ionic compound. So we'll start out first with strontium phosphate and see how it's done. Alright so we're gonna take this and work it out. Remember we're dealing with an ionic solid. Breaking up since it's an ionic solid. This is out these two are products that are being made so this is zero and zero. There's three here. So this is plus three X. There's a two here. So this is plus two X. Plus three X. Plus two X. K. S. P. Here will equal strontium ion and it's cute because of the three as its coefficient times phosphate ion squared because also it's coefficient. So we're gonna say here that comes out to three X. Which is gonna be cubed and two X. Which is going to be squared. So that's 27 X. To the third times four X. To the two which comes out to 108 X. To the fifth. So my K. Sp here which is 4.0 times 10 to the negative 28 equals 108 X. To the fifth. Right? So At this point divide both sides here by 108. So when we do that we're gonna say now X to the 5th Equals 3.70 times 10 to the -30. Take the 5th route of both sides. So X equals 1.30 times 10 to the negative six moller. This number here represents the moller saw the ability of the ionic compound itself. All we have to do now is do it also for lead to chloride and lead to sulfate. So we can get rid of this choice because we know that's not gonna be an answer. We're gonna bring this portion down. Mhm Over here. Alright so initial change equilibrium X. So this is zero plus zero plus X. There's a two here. So plus two X plus X plus two X. K. S. P equals PB two plus times cl minus squared equals X times two X squared which comes out four X. To the to the three. And this equals 1.60 times 10 to the -5, Divide both sides here by four. So that's gonna give me now. X cubed equals 4.0 Times 10 to the -6. Take the cube root of both sides now And that's gonna give me x equals .0159 molar. So so far we know that lead to chloride will be better than a strong tim phosphate because it has a larger X. Value. So it's more of a liability is greater here. This is initial change equilibrium again 00. This is plus X. And plus X plus X. And plus X. K. S. P now equals PB two plus times S. 042 minus. So that's X squared K. S. P. is 1.8. 2 times 10 to the -8. Take the square root of both sides here just to isolate X. So X. Here for the final one will equal 1.35 times 10 to the negative four moller. So we can see here that the answer has to be option C. Because they gave us the largest X. Value. So it has the largest moller soy ability. So remember for a question like this, a strategy is to first determine how many ions they each break up into then group the ionic compounds that break up into the same number of ions when you do that, you compare their K. S. P. S to one another, the one with the larger K. S. P. In that case would be more soluble and therefore have a higher moller saw the ability. Once you've done that, all you'll be left with is ionic compounds that each break up into different number of ions. In each case, you'll have to calculate what X. Is at the end and by comparing, you'll know which one is the most soluble overall because it has the largest Mueller sought ability.

