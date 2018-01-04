6. Chemical Equilibrium
Solubilty Product Constant
Arsenic trisulfide (As2S3) occurs naturally as the orange-yellow colored mineral orpiment. As2S3 is a highly insoluble substance with a Ksp value of 2.90×10−72. Calculate the solubility of As2S3 in g/100mL. (Molar mass of As2S3 = 246.04 g/mol)
A
2.12×10−17 g/100 mL
B
1.87×10−13 g/100 mL
C
6.25×10−15 g/100 mL
D
4.75×10−14 g/100 mL
