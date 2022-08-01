Solubility Product Constant Calculations

So here it says calculate the molar saw the ability of iron to carbonate in a solution of 0.167 moller of sodium carbonate here we're told that the K. S. P. For iron to carbonate is 2.1 times 10 to the negative 11. Alright, so we're dealing with iron to carbonate and were given its K. S. P. Which means that we know we're dealing with the solid form of it. We look at how it breaks up into ions. Now realize up to this point we're normally seeing these ionic compounds breaking up in pure water. But in this case it's breaking up in a solution that is comprised of sodium carbonate, realize sodium carbonate breaks up into sodium ion and carbonate ion. And the carbonate ion is what's important because that carbonate ion is the same carbonate ion here and we're gonna say here because we're breaking up in a solution that already possesses carbonate ion, we're dealing with the common ion effect. So with the common iron effect, this is a solid organ, ignore. There's no common iron of this, this zero with the common iron effect because this carbonate, which the solution is comprised of, is the same as this ion here. The initial concentration will be .00167. Then they're both products or they're both being made. So this is plus X plus X plus X. And then 0.167 plus X. Now with K. S. P. Remember we're concerned with the product because the reaction here is a solid, it's ignored. K. S. P. Equals F. e. two plus times C. 0. 3 2 -. So here K. S. P. Is 2.1 times 10 to the negative 11 equals X. Times Now with K. S. P. We're gonna say because K. S. P. Values are normally so low for the sake ability of these ionic compounds. That means that we can ignore our X. Variable as long as there is a number That is in front of it that precedes it. So we're gonna have .00167 here we're looking for the moller saw the ability of iron to carbonate. So that just means we're looking for X. So divide both sides here by .00167. And when we do that that's gonna give us our X. Variable which is our molars liability for the entire ionic compound that comes out to 1.26 times 10 to the negative eight moller. So remember with the common i in effect we're no longer breaking up our ionic compound in pure water. We're breaking up in a solution that possesses a common ion to one of the ions in are ionic compound. So taking this to heart, attempt to do practice question one. If you get stuck don't worry just come back and take a look at how I approach that same exact practice question and how we get the answer that we're looking for

Hide transcripts