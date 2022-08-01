Solubility Product Constant Calculations 1

So here we're told that lantern um three hydroxide has a K. S. P. Of 2.0 times 10 to the negative 21. It says how many grams of lantern um three hydroxide are dissolved as hydroxide ions and 2.5 liters of a saturated solution of lantern um three hydroxide. Alright so we're dealing with the K. S. P. Of this compound. If we're dealing with K. S. P. That means we're dealing with the solid form of this compound and we look to see how it dissolves in water. When it dissolves in water it establishes an equilibrium. So we're gonna have one lantern um three ion ions when dissolved in water. Aquarius plus three hydroxide ions. Here we're gonna set up an ice chart when dealing with K. S. P. So we have initial change equilibrium with a nice chart. We ignore solids and liquids. So here my solid will be ignored. Products are being formed over time. So this will be 00 plus X. Because this is a three. This is plus three X plus X plus X plus three X. Now we're gonna say K. Sp which is your cell viability. Product constant equals products. Overreacting is just like all of the equilibrium constants. But here for this equation are reacting is a solid. So we're going to ignore it. So que sp here will just equal products. So it equals lithium, not lithium um lantern um three ion times O. H minus because again this coefficient is three. Now this is gonna be to the third power. So that coefficient makes it three X. But also makes it raised to that power. K. S. P. Again is 2.0 times 10 to the negative 21 at equilibrium. L. A. Three plus is X. O. H minus is three X. So that's X times so three cubed is three times three times three which is 27. And then that's X cubed. So this comes out to 27 X. To the fourth equals 2.0 times 10 to the negative 21. So here we need to isolate X here, Divide both sides here by 27. When we do that here, that's gonna give me seven point 40741 times 10 to the negative 23 Equals X to the 4th. Now we need to just isolate X. Not X. To the fourth. So I'm gonna take the fourth root of both sides. So forth route. So for some of you you may see this button on your calculator, you'll see an X. And then the square root symbol. What you would do is you punch in four first. Then you hit that number brackets, plug in this value that we have closed brackets and that give us X. For those of you don't have that you may have to hit. Um You would have to plug this number in still in parentheses and you may see this fun you may see carrot button that points up like that or you might see why did the X. So you have one of those two buttons. And then you do parentheses 1/4 because cube four through it is the same thing as to the 1/4 power. And that would give you the same X. As an answer. So that will give us X equals 2.934 times 10 to the negative six molar. So that is what our X. Variable is equal to anytime. We find X. X. Here represents the salt ability of my ionic compound. If we go back to the original question, it's asking us to find grams how many grams of lantern um three hydroxide are dissolved as hydroxide ions. We're looking for grams of hydroxide ions. The wording is a little bit tricky but that's what we're looking for. So if we need to find the grams of hydroxide ions, we need to first figure out its concentration at equilibrium. Hydroxide is equal to three x. So this X. That we just found, plug it into here to find the concentration of O h minus. So again O h minus equals three exit equilibrium. So that's three times the answer that we just got. So h minus here equals 8.80 Times 10 to the -6 Molar. Remember that moles Equals leaders times more clarity. We're told that we have 2.5 L. So multiply that by the polarity. We just isolated for hydroxide ions and that will give us the moles of hydroxide ions. That comes out to 2.20 times 10 to the negative five moles of hydroxide ions. All we have to do now is just change those moles into grams. So one mole of hydroxide ions, We have one oxygen, one hydrogen. So looking at your periodic table, the masses are 15.9994 g and 1.794 g, Add them together, gives us 17.0073g roughly of hydroxide ions moles cancel out. And we'll get grams at the end which comes out to three 74 times 10 to the -4 g of hydroxide ion. So as you can see there's a great deal of work that's required in terms of answering this question, Read the question very carefully here. We're not looking for grams of the entire ionic compound. We're looking for grams of length, lantern um three hydroxide in the form of hydroxide ions. So we're actually looking for the grams of hydroxide ions in this question. Any time we find X. X. Gives us the solid ability or concentration of our ionic compound as a whole. If we want the concentration of the particular ions, we have to look at the ice chart at equilibrium. This ion was just equal to X. So it'd be the same exact number. But for hydroxide ions at equilibrium it equals three X. So it'd be three times what we found for X. To get the concentration of hydroxide ion from there, we can change concentration two moles by using leaders and then change those moles into grams. Now that you've seen this example move on ahead to example to see if you can approach this question. If you can't don't worry, just come back and see how I tackle this example to question.

