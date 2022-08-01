Reaction Quotient & Precipitation

So here we're talking about the reaction quotient Q. We're gonna say here that the reaction quotient Q. Is used to determine if our chemical reaction is at equilibrium when we compare it to K. Or if we produce a precipitator solid and that's when we compare it to K. S. P. Remember regular Ks. Your equilibrium constant. K. Sp is also an equilibrium constant, but K. S. P. Is an equilibrium constant for ionic solids. Now here we're gonna say if the reaction quotient Q is equal to the equilibrium constant K. Then our reaction is at equilibrium. For example, here we have silver chloride as our solid, it breaks up into silver ion and chloride ion here were given the concentrations initially of silver and chloride as 1.3 times 10 to negative five molar. Now Q is just like K. It equals products. Overreact ints. And just like our equilibrium constant, K. S. P. We ignore solids and liquids, so Q. Equals just products. So it equals silver ion times chloride ion plugging those values in gives us our Q. Value here are Q. Is 1.77 times 10 to negative 10. Just like K. S. P. Is 1.77 times 10 to the negative 10. They're equal to one another. So we can say because Q and K equal each other here we're at equilibrium in terms of shifting of our chemical reaction, there would be no shifting of our chemical reaction because our chemical reaction is at equilibrium. Now later on when we look up new values for Q. If Q happens to be different from K, this will determine the direction our chemical reaction will shift in order to re attain equilibrium conditions. The shifting can have an effect on the amount of reactant or product that's used or created. Now, click onto the next video and see what happens when our Q value is different from r. K value or k. S. P value.

