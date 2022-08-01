Solubility Product Constant Calculations 1

So here it says find the ph of a saturated solution of aluminum hydroxide. We're told that the K. S. P. Of aluminum hydroxide is 1.9 times 10 to the negative 10. Alright so we know that we're dealing with K. S. P. So we're dealing with this ionic solid. And we're discussing how it breaks up into ions when thrown into solution. So breaks up into aluminum ion Plus three hydroxide ions. Hopefully by following the example up above you're able to get this far in terms of this problem. The steps are very similar to what we saw up above. Except now we're being asked to find ph now here we're gonna have initial change equilibrium again. Remember solids and liquids are ignored within our ice chart. We're gonna say here initially this is zero and this is zero. This is plus X. Just like up above we have +30. H minus is here. So this is three X. So plus X plus three X. K. S. P equals products. Overreact ints. But we ignore the reactant because it's a solid. So it equals aluminum times O. H minus. It's gonna be cubed because of the three as a coefficient K. S. P. Is 1.9 times 10 to the negative 10 X Times three X. Which will be cubed. So just like up above we have 27 X. To the fourth again Equals 1.9 times 10 to the negative 10, Divide both sides here by 27. And we'll get what X. Fourth X. To the fourth equals. So X. To the fourth equals 7.3704 times 10 to the negative 12. Again like up above we're gonna take the fourth root. Or you could do it to the 1/4 power to find X. X. equals 1.629 times 10 to the -3 Moeller. This represents the concentration of my entire ionic compound. But remember we're looking for ph here. Now in our equation we don't have a choice 30 plus anywhere. But what we have instead is oh H minus. If I know H minus is concentration I can find my P. O. H. And from there I can find ph so let's figure out what the concentration of O. H minus is at equilibrium. O. H minus equals three X. So h minus equals three X. So that's three times 1.629 times 10 to the minus three. So that's gonna come out to 4.886 times 10 to the -3 moller. Now that we have the polarity, we can figure out what my ph is. So first we're gonna take the negative log of this number to find P. O. H. Which is the negative log of O. H minus. So that comes out to 2.31. Now that we have P. O. H. We know ph because ph equals 14 minus P. O. H. So that comes out to 11.69 as my ph for this solution. So if you are able to follow along with the example up above this question was similar up to a point once we found the concentration of O H minus in this example, we didn't need to figure out its grams or it's moles. Instead, we'd use those concentrations that we found to figure out our p O H from p O. H, transforming into p H. And we have our answer at the end. So, following all the normal conventions that we saw up above, we see that our ph is equal to 11.69.

Hide transcripts