Solubility Product Constant

So here we're gonna say that saul ability represents the maximum amount of solute that could successfully dissolve in a solvent. Remember when a saw you successfully dissolved within a solvent, we create a homogeneous mixture known as a solution. Now we're gonna say associated with any solid and the ionic solid is a Ks. P. Value. This K. S. P. Value is our solid ability product constant. We're gonna say here, the larger your sociability product constant than the more soluble an ionic solid is in a solvent. So the more of it breaks up. And then we're gonna say here, the smaller the psy ability product constant and the less soluble an ionic compound becomes within a solvent. So just remember if we're looking at the suitability of any ionic compound associated with it is a Ks. P. Value. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, click onto the next video and see how we look at example one. When we're asked to figure out what are some liability, product constant is for a hypothetical ionic compound when given its molars liability

