Reaction Quotient & Precipitation Calculations 1

here it asks will it precipitate form when 0.150 liters of 0.100 Moeller led to acetate and 0.100 liters of 0.20 molar sodium chloride are mixed here, we're told that the K. S. P. Value of lead to chloride is 1.2 times 10 to the negative five. Alright, we're given the K. S. P. Of lead to chloride. So that's our ionic compound of interest. So we're gonna take that ionic compound and bring it down. So it's our solid. And we show how it dissociates into its ions when it's thrown into our solution. So that creates led to ion acquis plus two chloride ions. And here we have initial change equilibrium realize here at this point is um we have this led to chloride forming. And what's what's happening here is we have a solution made up of lead to chlor led to acetate and sodium chloride. They're breaking up into ions and those ions are combining together to help form this solid here and all we're doing is showing its equilibrium equation. So this led to chloride exists in a solution made up of these four particular ions. It's not being formed in pure water. And if you look those four ions from those compounds, we have lead to ion in it and we care about that because that's part of my equilibrium equation. And then we have chloride ion here which is also part of my equation. So here we're dealing with double kalmunai in effect these amounts that we're gonna find for both the lead to close. Well the lead to ion and the chloride ion will be used to help us determine what Q. Will be. So we have to figure out what the concentration of this led to ion is and the concentration of this chloride ion is. Remember leaders of polarity of means multiply. Remember that moles equals leaders times more clarity. So we take .150 L Multiplied by the 0.100 Moeller of lead to acetate. That's gonna give me .0150 moles of lead to acetate. Realize here that we don't want the lead to ascertain we just want the Mosul led to ion because that is one of our common ions. So we're gonna stay here for every one mole of the entire compound. We have exactly one mole of lead to ion involved. Now we need to determine its concentration or its polarity. Realize here that we have 0.150 liters of one compound mixing with exactly 10.100 liters of another compound. Their combined volume forms the new overall volume of the solution. So for the molds we just found we're gonna divided by the total volume. So that's the volume from the two mixtures. The two compounds doing that will give you my new concentration for like two ions which comes out to 20.60 moller. Now we have to do the same thing and figure out the new concentration of chloride ions. So we have 0.100 liters of 0.20 molar sodium chloride again. Remember that Leaders. Times more clarity will give me moles. So bring that down. We don't want the moles of sodium chloride, we just want the moles of chloride ion itself. So for every one mole of sodium chloride we can see that there's exactly one chloride in the formula. So that's 0.2 moles of chloride ions. Again we want to find its new concentration. So we divided by the total volume used. So that's 0.150 liters Plus .100 L on the bottom Together. All of that gives me a polarity of .080 moller for my chloride ions. So take that concentration and plug it in. So now we have initial concentrations for both. So this would be plus X. Plus two X .060 plus x .080 Plus two x. Because we have initial concentrations for both ions. This is going to help me figure out what my Q. Value will be. So we're gonna say here Q equals um just products because are reacting is a solid. It's ignored. So that's PB two plus times cl minus squared. So it's gonna be .060 times .080 Squared. When we plug that in. That gives me 3.84 times 10 to the -4 as my Q value. Now remember what we said in the previous videos is at this point when we find Q. We can compare it to our K. S. P. Using a number line that will dictate which direction my chemical reaction will shift. So here's our number line here, we'll put K. S. P in the middle. So we're told that K. S. P. Have led to chloride is 1.2 times 10 to the negative five. We can see that Q. Is this number 3.84 times 10 to the negative four. Here it's to the negative four. So it's a larger value. So Q will be over here. All we say now at this point is because K and K S. P and Q are not equal to each other where you are not at equilibrium, Q will shift in the direction needed to get to K. S. P. So Q will shift this way to get to K. S. P. Remember whichever direction you shift in to get to K. Is the same direction your reaction will shift to as well. So here my chemical reaction would have to shift also this way, wherever you're shifting will be increasing in amount. So my reactant here is increasing because we're shifting towards the reactant and this side here is decreasing. So we're saying here that my precipitate, which is my solid is increasing in amount. So we would say yes a precipitate does form. Remember when Q is greater than K. S. P. A precipitate will begin to form because our solution represents a super saturated solution and to get back to equilibrium, some of the extra dissolved solute has to re crystallize in the solution itself. So again here, because Q is greater than K S P R reaction moves in the reverse direction towards reactant, thereby creating more solid. Now that you've seen this example. Look to see if you can tackle example too. If you get stuck or lost. Don't worry, just come back and take a look at how we approach example too.

