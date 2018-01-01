Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The solubility product constant represents the equilibrium value for an ionic solid and its ions in a given solution.
Solubility Product Constant
What is the molar solubility of Fe(OH) 3 (s) in a solution that is buffered at pH 3.50 at 25°C? The Ksp of Fe(OH)3 is 6.3 x 10–38 at 25°C.
The molar solubility of potassium dichromate, K2Cr2O7 (MW: 294.19 g/mol) is 8.3 x 10 -3 g per 100 mL solution at 20°C. Calculate its Ksp.
Reaction Quotient & Precipitation
When Q is equal to Ksp the solution is saturated and there is no shifting in the equilibrium position.
When Q is greater than Ksp the solution is supersaturated and the reaction shifts in reverse to form more precipitate.
When Q is less than Ksp the solution is unsaturated and the reaction shifts forward to form more ions.
Reaction Quotient & Precipitation Calculations 1
