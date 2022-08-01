Solubility Product Constant

So here we're told we have a hypothetical compound with the formula mx three and it has a solar cell viability of 30.562 molars. Were asked, what is the value of the cell viability product constant for this hypothetical ionic compound. Now with K. S. P. Here we're dealing with our ionic compound. It's gonna break up into its ions. The metal Which is M breaks off this little three here came from the metal so its original charge was three plus. Remember, ions in solution are Aquarius plus there are three of the X. Negative ion. So here we have our equilibrium equation with K. S. P. We're talking about how it forms an equilibrium and with equilibrium will set up an ice chart. So we have initial change equilibrium. Remember we ignore solids and liquids within an ice chart? They're both breaking the whole thing is breaking up in pure water so initially our ions are zero and zero but their products or their being formed. So the change is going to be plus X. For this, this is a three here. So this is plus three X. Bring down everything. So plus X plus three X. Now K. S. P. Is an equilibrium constant. And like all of the equilibrium constants, it equals products. Overreact ints. But here, when we're dealing with a saturated solution, we're gonna say here that we have our ionic compound is a solid so it's going to be ignored. Remember we ignore solids and liquids. So que sp will just equal products. So in this case it will equal M three plus times X minus the three here makes this three X. But it also cubes. It it becomes the power we're gonna plug in. What we know at equilibrium for each one of these ions. So at equilibrium M three plus is X. And X minus is three X. So plug it in. So X times three X. Which is cute. So that's gonna be X times three cubed is three times three times three which is 27 then this is X cubed. Multiplied together, gives us 27 X. To the fourth. So that's what K. S. P. Equals. Now realize here when they give us the saw ability of the ionic compound that saw ability itself represents X. So all we're gonna do now is plug that value in for X. So we'll write it over here. So K. S. P. Equals 27 X. To the fourth. So that's 27 times 270.562. Which is gonna be to the fourth. What you're gonna do here is take that number to the fourth then multiply by 27. So 27 is gonna multiply 9.9754 times 10 to the negative 10 Multiply that by 27. So that comes out to 2.69 times 10 to the -8. And like other equilibrium constant K. S. P. Has no values. So it's just that number which gives us option D. So just realize here when they're telling us the Mueller saw liability, they're giving us what X equals for the entire ionic compound. Using that is key to determine your K. S. P. Now that you've seen example one take a look and see if you can do example to hear. We're asked to figure out the highest moller saw the ability of each ionic compound given. So here we have to determine what the X. Variable will be from our working example one, you just have to look at things backwards, moving in the opposite direction to help us to isolate X for each situation. And from that you'll be able to see which one has the highest X. Value and therefore the highest moller saw ability.

