Reaction Quotient & Precipitation

So here we continue our discussion of the comparison of the reaction quotient Q to any type of equilibrium constant, including K. S. P. Now in these next two scenarios, they will not be equal to one another because Q and K will not be equal to one another. This will cause my chemical reaction to shift either in the four directions or the reverse direction to reestablish equilibrium. Now, in this first example here were given new concentrations for ions. So here we have 40.250 molar for each one. And when we plug them into the equilibrium expression for Q, We can see that the value of Q comes out to 6.25 times 10 to the -2. In this case we're gonna see that Q. Is bigger than our K. S. P. Which is still the same value. Remember anyway this K. S. P. Or any type of K would change as if there was a change in temperature. So R K. S. P is remaining the same because temperature is being held constant. But the concentration of my ions are changing which will have a direct impact on the value of Q. So here Q. Is larger than K. S. P. So if Q. Is larger than K. S. P. Or K in general, then our reaction will shift. So on terms of our number line Q will always shift to wherever K. Is. So here Q will shift this way to get the K. And if it shifts that way to get to K, then our chemical reaction will also shift as a whole to get to equilibrium. Remember wherever you shift that direction will cause an increase. So here we're shifting towards the react inside. So the reacting side would be increasing. If the reacting side is increasing, that means our product side is decreasing. So we're gonna say if Q. Is larger than K, then our chemical reaction will shift to the reactant side in this case because we're shifting towards the reacting which happens to be a solid. That means that the precipitate will increase. The amount of solid will increase. Now here, in this case we have new concentrations yet again for the ions again temperatures not being affected. So our equilibrium constant K. S. P remains the same. So in this case we have these new concentrations which gives us a new Q value which is 5.0 times 10. 5.6 times 10 to the negative 24. We can see now that that value is less than K. S. P. So if Q. Is smaller than K. S. P. Or K in general. So now he was no longer here. Instead you will be over here, it's gonna be smaller. So we're gonna have to shift this way. Now we're gonna shift that way in terms of the number line. And in terms of chemical reaction, remember wherever we're heading towards that side is increasing. So this side would increase this side here would decrease. So our chemical reaction will shift to the product side. So that means that the cell ability of my ionic compound is increasing because I'm making more ions and the amount of precipitator solid will decrease. So just remember Q. Our reaction quotient is just used as a way of determining. Are we at equilibrium When Q equals K. S. P. We're at equilibrium. We will say that our chemical reaction or actually our solution is a saturated solution with no real dominant movement to the reacting side of the product side. Where at equilibrium everything is balanced. So we represent a saturated solution. Then if our Q happens to be larger than R. K. S. P. That means we have an excess of ion. So that's why the reaction is shifting in the reverse direction towards the reactant to recreate some more precipitate. We'd say that this type of process happens within a super saturated solution. And then finally when Q. Is less than K. Sp, we can continue to break down our ionic solid to produce more ions. So when Q. Is less than K. S. P. We'd say that we are an unsaturated solution now that we've explored the connection between our reaction question Q. And K. S. P. Will be more prepared when we take a look at questions dealing with more calculation based questions on the formation or lack thereof, of precipitates

