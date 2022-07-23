Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physiology Physiology is the branch of biology that focuses on the functions and processes of living organisms and their parts. It examines how various systems within the body work together to maintain life, including mechanisms of regulation and homeostasis. Understanding physiology is essential for comprehending how different bodily functions are interrelated and how they respond to changes in the environment. Recommended video: Guided course 02:52 02:52 What is Anatomy & Physiology? Example 1

Homeostasis Homeostasis refers to the ability of an organism to maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes. This concept is crucial in physiology, as it involves various feedback mechanisms, such as negative feedback, which help regulate body temperature, pH levels, and other vital conditions. Homeostasis ensures that physiological processes operate efficiently, allowing organisms to survive and thrive. Recommended video: Guided course 01:59 01:59 Introduction to Homeostasis