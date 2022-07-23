Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Muscle Tissue Muscle tissue is a type of tissue in the body responsible for movement. It is categorized into three types: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle. Each type has distinct structures and functions, with skeletal muscle being under voluntary control, while cardiac and smooth muscles operate involuntarily. Understanding muscle tissue is essential for studying how the body moves and functions. Recommended video: Guided course 4:36 4:36 Properties of Muscle Tissue

Organ System An organ system is a group of organs that work together to perform complex functions necessary for the survival of an organism. For example, the muscular system includes all the muscles in the body that facilitate movement. Each organ system interacts with others, contributing to the overall homeostasis and functionality of the body. Recommended video: Guided course 02:29 02:29 Introduction to Organ Systems