Which body cavity would enclose each of the following organs?
(a) Heart
(b) Small intestine, large intestine
(c) Lung
(d) Kidneys
The mediastinum is the region between the
(a) Lungs and heart
(b) Two pleural cavities
(c) Chest and abdomen
(d) Heart and pericardium
The two major body cavities of the trunk are the
(a) Pleural cavity and pericardial cavity
(b) Pericardial cavity and peritoneal cavity
(c) Pleural cavity and peritoneal cavity
(d) Thoracic cavity and abdominopelvic cavity
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
_____Divides thoracic and abdominopelvic body cavities
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
During a dissection, three of the following organs can be observed by making a single large incision. One cannot be observed by that same incision. Which organ would require its own incision to observe?