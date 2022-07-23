Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anatomical Position The anatomical position is a standard reference point in anatomy where the body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward. This position is crucial for accurately describing the location of body parts and their relationships to one another. Understanding this concept helps in interpreting directional terms such as 'prone' and 'supine'.

Prone Position The prone position refers to a body orientation where an individual lies flat on their stomach, facing downwards. This position is often used in medical examinations and procedures, as well as in various physical activities. Recognizing the prone position is essential for understanding body orientation in relation to other positions, such as supine (face-up).