Body Cavities Body cavities are spaces within the body that house and protect internal organs. They are divided into two main categories: the dorsal cavity, which includes the cranial and spinal cavities, and the ventral cavity, which contains the thoracic and abdominopelvic cavities. Understanding these cavities is essential for comprehending the organization of the body's internal structures. Recommended video: Guided course 3:20 3:20 Introduction to Body Cavities

Thoracic Cavity The thoracic cavity is located in the upper part of the ventral body cavity and is encased by the rib cage. It contains vital organs such as the heart and lungs, which are protected by the pleural and pericardial cavities. This cavity plays a crucial role in respiratory and circulatory functions, making it a key area of study in anatomy. Recommended video: Guided course 2:51 2:51 Organization of the Thoracic Cavity