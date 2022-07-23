Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pericardium The pericardium is a double-walled sac that encloses the heart, providing protection and anchoring it within the thoracic cavity. It consists of an outer fibrous layer and an inner serous layer, which secretes fluid to reduce friction during heartbeats. Understanding the pericardium is essential for studying cardiovascular anatomy and physiology. Recommended video: Guided course 2:51 2:51 Organization of the Thoracic Cavity

Serous Membrane A serous membrane is a thin layer of tissue that lines certain cavities of the body and covers organs within those cavities. It produces serous fluid, which lubricates the surfaces to reduce friction between moving organs. The pericardium is an example of a serous membrane, specifically designed to protect the heart. Recommended video: Guided course 4:09 4:09 Serous Membranes