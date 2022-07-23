Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Histology Histology is the branch of biology that focuses on the microscopic structure of tissues. It involves the examination of cells and their organization within various types of tissues, which is essential for understanding how tissues function in the body. Histology is crucial in fields like medicine and biology, as it helps in diagnosing diseases and understanding tissue-related conditions.

Gross Anatomy Gross anatomy refers to the study of the structures of the body that can be seen with the naked eye. This includes the examination of organs and systems without the need for a microscope. It is fundamental in medical education, providing a foundational understanding of the body's layout and the relationships between different anatomical structures.