Which of the following organ systems—digestive, respiratory, reproductive, circulatory, urinary, or muscular—are found in both subdivisions of the ventral body cavity?
Which are found in the thoracic cavity only?
In the abdominopelvic cavity only?
A neurosurgeon orders a spinal tap for a patient. Into what body cavity will the needle be inserted?
a. Ventral
b. Thoracic
c. Dorsal
d. Cranial
e. Pelvic
Which body cavity would enclose each of the following organs?
(a) Heart
(b) Small intestine, large intestine
(c) Lung
(d) Kidneys
The two major body cavities of the trunk are the
(a) Pleural cavity and pericardial cavity
(b) Pericardial cavity and peritoneal cavity
(c) Pleural cavity and peritoneal cavity
(d) Thoracic cavity and abdominopelvic cavity
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
_____Divides thoracic and abdominopelvic body cavities
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
