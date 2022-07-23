Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mediastinum The mediastinum is the central compartment of the thoracic cavity, located between the lungs. It contains vital structures such as the heart, great vessels, trachea, esophagus, and thymus. Understanding its boundaries and contents is crucial for comprehending thoracic anatomy and the implications of various medical conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 2:51 2:51 Organization of the Thoracic Cavity

Pleural Cavities The pleural cavities are two fluid-filled spaces surrounding each lung, formed by the pleura, a double-layered membrane. These cavities play a significant role in respiratory mechanics by allowing the lungs to expand and contract smoothly during breathing. Knowledge of their anatomy is essential for understanding respiratory physiology and potential pathologies. Recommended video: Guided course 4:01 4:01 Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity Example 2