Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Supine Position The term 'supine' refers to a body position where an individual lies flat on their back, facing upward. This position is commonly used in medical examinations and procedures, as it allows for easy access to the front of the body. Understanding this term is essential for accurately matching it with the correct description in the context of anatomy. Recommended video: Guided course 02:40 02:40 Anatomical Position

Anatomical Terminology Anatomical terminology is a standardized language used to describe the locations and relationships of body parts. It includes terms that indicate positions, directions, and regions of the body, such as 'supine' and 'prone.' Familiarity with these terms is crucial for effective communication in the fields of medicine and biology. Recommended video: Guided course 02:40 02:40 Anatomical Position